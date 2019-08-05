ROCKPORT – Marsha Marie Kamuf, 61, of Rockport passed away on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro, Ky.
Marsha was born in Rushville.
Services are 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at the Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport with Pastor Carl Jones officiating. Burial is in Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockport.
Visitation is from 9 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Spencer County Council on Aging.
Friends may send a condolence to the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
Published in Spencer County Journal-Democrat on Aug. 7, 2019