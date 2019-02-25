Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marshall Wahl. View Sign

Marshall D. Wahl, 86, of Richland passed away on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville.

Marshall was born on Jan. 5, 1933, in Richland to the late Russell and Margaret (Shoptaugh) Wahl.

He was a graduate of Richland High School where he played center on the basketball team. He loved Indiana University Basketball. He was a member of the Richland Masonic Lodge # 702. Marshall was a lifelong farmer and former member of the Southwind Beagle Club, and Owensboro Ohio Valley Beagle Club.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mona Gay (Hagan) Wahl in June of 1971. Sister, Adelene Sarver in June of 2018.

Marshall is survived by his wife, Jane (Bonifer) Wahl, whom he married on Aug. 16, 1974; Son, Gene Wahl and his wife Janet of Montgomery, Ala.; Daughter, Donna (Wahl) Wolosin and her husband, Jamie of San Diego, Calif.; Grandchildren, Hunter Wahl, Tyler Wahl, Taylor Wolosin, and David Wolosin; 2 Great-grandchildren.

Services are 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport with Pastor Carl Jones officiating. Burial is in Sunset Hill Cemetery in Rockport.

Visitation is from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, at the funeral home in Rockport.

Memorial contributions may be made the Spencer County Humane Society and the American .

Friends may send a condolence to the family at

