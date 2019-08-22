COVINGTON, Ky. – Mary Eleanor Hargis Goff died peacefully on the morning of Aug. 15, 2019, at the age of 88.
Mary was born to Frank Hargis and Cora (Garrett) Hargis on July 15, 1931, in Rockport, Ind., where she graduated from Rockport High School.
She received an Associates Degree from Stephens College, Columbia, Mo., and a Bachelor's Degree in Business from Indiana University, Bloomington.
She married Richard W. Goff in 1954.
Over the course of her life, she resided in Indiana, Germany, Iowa, Texas, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky.
Mary had a deep talent and appreciation for music and art. She was also an avid reader and supporter of Public Libraries. Most of all, she loved being a mother, grandmother and an aunt, serving as an inspiration for her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her father, Frank Hargis, mother, Cora Hargis, and sisters, Anne (Hargis) Mueller and Jane (Hargis) Harlan.
She is survived by her ex-husband, Richard Goff; two children, Richard Goff and Angie (Goff) Pansch; five grandchildren: Erika and Drew Pansch, Annabel Reineke, and Tanner and Spencer Pardi; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to the Kenton County Public Library Foundation (https://www.kentonlibrary.org/general-giving) and/or Spencer County Public Library, 210 Walnut St., Rockport, IN 47635.
A Memorial Gathering will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Friday, Aug. 30, from 5 p.m. until time of Memorial Service at 7 p.m. Mary will be laid to rest in Sunset Hill Cemetery in Rockport. Please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com or www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com to leave online condolences.
Published in Spencer County Journal-Democrat on Aug. 21, 2019