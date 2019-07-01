Mary K. Druelinger (1930 - 2019)
Service Information
Boultinghouse Funeral Home Llc
527 Main St
Rockport, IN
47635
(812)-649-4546
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Boultinghouse Funeral Home Llc
527 Main St
Rockport, IN 47635
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Boultinghouse Funeral Home Llc
527 Main St
Rockport, IN 47635
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Boultinghouse Funeral Home Llc
527 Main St
Rockport, IN 47635
Obituary
ROCKPORT – Mary K. Druelinger, 89, of Rockport passed away on Friday, June 28, at Miller's Merry Manor in Rockport.
Mary was born in Rockport, Ind., on Feb. 28, 1930, to the late Clarence N. Hoosier and Anna L. (Ellsworth) Hoosier.
She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Rockport.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Druelinger; children, Joyce Marie James, Anna Lee Walruff, Sandra Faye Campbell, and Linda Marie Arrendell; siblings, Bob Hoosier, Ollie Mae O'Bryan, and Margaret Louise Wood.
Mary is survived by her children, Larry Ray Druelinger and his wife, Linda M.; Steven Keith Druelinger and his wife, Jo Ellen, and Connie Louise Pierson; and a brother, Clarence Hoosier Jr.
Services are at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport with Pastor Jim Davis officiating. Burial will be in James Parker Cemetery in Hatfield.
Visitation is from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, July 1, and from 9 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Friends unable to attend may send a condolence to the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
Published in Spencer County Journal-Democrat on July 3, 2019
