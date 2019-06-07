ROCKPORT – Mary Linda Frobeter, 77, passed away at her residence on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.
Linda was born in Maceo, Ky., on Nov. 21, 1941, to the late Joseph and Zeta Ruth (Mattingly) Hagan.
She was a graduate of Whitesville High School and had been a laborer at Hunter Douglas.
Linda was a member of St. Rupert Catholic Church. She loved her family and loved babysitting her great granddaughter.
Linda is preceded in death by her husband, Franklin Jackson "Jackie" Frobeter; her son, Mark Jackson Frobeter; her son-in-law, Timothy Lockridge; brothers Darrell Hagan, Charlie Hagan and Donnie Hagan; sisters Rachel Thompson, Allene Hagan, and Caroline Haycraft.
Linda is survived by her daughter, Mary Ann Lockridge of Hatfield; grandchildren, Brittany Lambert and Eric Lockridge; great granddaughter Amelia Lambert.
Services are 1 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at St. Rupert Catholic Church in Yankeetown with Father Jack Durchholz and Father Lowell Will officiating. Burial will follow in James Parker Cemetery in Hatfield.
Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Saturday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Rupert Catholic Church.
Published in Spencer County Journal-Democrat on June 12, 2019