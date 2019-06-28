TELL CITY – Mary R. Doersam, 89, passed away June 27, 2019, at Oakwood Health Campus in Tell City.
Born April 23, 1930, in Lamar, Ind., she was the daughter of Edward and Elizabeth "Lizzie" (Conner) Bell. Mary graduated from Dale High School in 1949 and married Robert Doersam on Oct. 3, 1950. She was a dedicated homemaker, a member of the First United Methodist Church and the Eastern Star and she enjoyed quilting, crafts and sewing.
Survivors include her daughter, Yvonne (Darrell) Tharp of Tell City; two grandchildren, Nicholas Tharp (Sarah) and Devonna McNees (Michael); and five great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death are her parents; her husband, Robert; infant son, Bobby Ray; and brothers, Sterling, Walter, Hershel, Raymond, Vernard, Gilbert, Clifford and Leonard.
Funeral services were held at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 30, at Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home with burial in Mt. Zion Church Cemetery, Santa Claus. Rev. Sam Padgett officiated.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Spencer County Journal-Democrat on July 3, 2019