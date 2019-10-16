TELL CITY – Maxine S. Flaherty, 93, passed away on Oct. 12, 2019.
She was born in Rono, in Perry County, on Oct. 24, 1925.
Surviving are her children, Marlin Flaherty (Diane) of St. Meinrad, Sharilyn Franzman (Hal) of Tell City and Lavonne Miller (Gary) of Santa Claus; sister, Ruth Blandford (Earl) of Tell City; her grandchildren, Julie Norman (Jim), Josh Flaherty (Sarah), Amy Flaherty, Brandi Franzman, Britt Franzman (Kim), Brooke Franzman, Brock Franzman (Tora), Brianne Lawalin (Derrick) and Megan Miller (Justin); and great-grandchildren, Trent Franzman, Kendall, Cameron and Ryder Norman, Ava Flaherty, Ilynd, Baya and Cruz Lawalin, Eli Gray and Ezra Matthews.
A Mass of Christian burial was held on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at St. Paul Catholic Church with Rev. Tony Hollowell officiating. Burial was in St. Mary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Catholic Church, St. Mary Cemetery or Daughters of Isabella. Expressions of sympathy may be left for the family at www.huberfuneralhome.net.
Published in Spencer County Journal-Democrat on Oct. 16, 2019