CHRISNEY – Norman "Ike" Arnold joined the heavenly kingdom and rejoined his lovely bride on Jan. 4, 2020, in Rockport due to complications while recovering from a back fracture. His loving family was by his side.

Ike was born on Jan. 24, 1933, in Newtonville to the late Russell and Hazel (Ranger) Arnold.

Ike graduated from Chrisney High School in 1951, began his career at Whirlpool before serving in the United States Army from 1953-1955, finished his basic training at Fort Sheridan before being stationed in Germany as a member of the 559th Rifle Platoon and Honor Guard, and returned to Whirlpool, retiring in 1991 as a Machinist Technician. He was a member at St. Martin Catholic Church in Chrisney, Chrisney Golf Course and the Boonville Country Club. He will always be remembered for his sweet and kind heart, sense of humor, patience, never in a hurry, yet always early, handing out chocolate and candy to everyone he met, rooting on the Cincinnati Reds and UK basketball, teaching golf to his family, master of the short game and putting, and for the unconditional love and support he had for his family.

Ike was preceded in death by his soul mate, Janet, whom he married on Oct. 5, 1957. She anxiously awaited his arrival and met him at the pearly gates with golf clubs ready and tee time set with Jesus.

Ike is survived by two sons, Jeff Arnold and his wife, Leta, of Rockport, Scott Arnold and his wife, Diane, of Chrisney; his daughter Cathy Graper of Newburgh; grandchildren, Brandon Arnold (Heather), Dilan Arnold (Shaina), Jenna Higdon (Jason), Amber Arnold and Matthew Graper; his great-grandchildren, Mason Higdon, Hadley Arnold, Laila Arnold, Brody Arnold, Logan Wilkerson and Kayla Wilkerson.

Private burial for extended family only were held on Thursday, Jan. 9, at St. Martin's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to be made to his favorite charity, , St. Martin's Catholic Church or Spencer County Council on Aging.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Miller's Merry Manor in Rockport for the exemplary tender loving care provided to sweet Poppa Ike over the last few months. The love and kindness provided by the entire staff will always

be remembered.

