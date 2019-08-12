Paul Champion (1939 - 2019)
  • "I am a first cousin. My father was Alfred Lauer"
    - Allen Lauer
  • - Allen Lauer
Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home
920 10Th St
Tell City, IN
47586
(812)-547-2511
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home
920 10Th St
Tell City, IN 47586
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home
920 10Th St
Tell City, IN 47586
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home
920 10Th St
Tell City, IN 47586
TELL CITY – Paul Champion, 80, passed away at his home on Aug. 3, 2019.
He was born on June 10, 1939, son of the late Edward and Gertrude (Lauer) Champion. Paul married Janice Masterson on November 30, 1957. Paul was Vice President and plant manager of CanClay in Cannelton until he retired. He was a brilliant mechanic and engineer who loved his family, golf, motorcycles, his dog Latigo, and piddling in his workshop. He was a former member of the Perry County Motorcycle Club.
Paul is survived by his grandson Clay (Jill) Champion, brother Don Champion, sister in law Helen (Spud) Kleeman, and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Proceeding him in death are his parents, wife Janice, son Shawn, and his brothers Richard and Eddie.
Funeral services were Monday, Aug. 12, at Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home with burial in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial contributions to .
Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Spencer County Journal-Democrat on Aug. 14, 2019
