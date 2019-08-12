TELL CITY – Paul Champion, 80, passed away at his home on Aug. 3, 2019.
He was born on June 10, 1939, son of the late Edward and Gertrude (Lauer) Champion. Paul married Janice Masterson on November 30, 1957. Paul was Vice President and plant manager of CanClay in Cannelton until he retired. He was a brilliant mechanic and engineer who loved his family, golf, motorcycles, his dog Latigo, and piddling in his workshop. He was a former member of the Perry County Motorcycle Club.
Paul is survived by his grandson Clay (Jill) Champion, brother Don Champion, sister in law Helen (Spud) Kleeman, and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Proceeding him in death are his parents, wife Janice, son Shawn, and his brothers Richard and Eddie.
Funeral services were Monday, Aug. 12, at Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home with burial in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial contributions to .
Published in Spencer County Journal-Democrat on Aug. 14, 2019