ROCKPORT – Peggy J. Lohman, 72, of Rockport, Indiana passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Scenic Hills in Ferdinand, Indiana.

Peggy was born on May 30, 1948 in Rockport, Indiana.

Services are 1 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana with Pastor Carl Jones officiating. Burial is in Hackleman Cemetery near Chrisney, Indiana.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the funeral home.

