EVANSVILLE – Peggy Sue Goodwin, 48, of Evansville passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019, at Deaconess Midtown in Evansville.
Peggy was born in Owensboro, Ky., on Dec. 13, 1970.
Peggy is survived by her siblings, Kathy Coomes of Boonville, Penny Naegele and her husband, James, of Richland, and Bobby Goodwin and his wife, Dorothy, of Rockport; her nieces and nephews, Danny Goodwin, Eddie Naegele, Billy Goodwin, Timmy Goodwin and Angel Esterline.
Services were 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, at the Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport with Pastor Carl Jones officiating. Burial was in James Parker Cemetery in Hatfield.
Published in Spencer County Journal-Democrat on June 19, 2019