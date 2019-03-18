Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rachelle Boop. View Sign

Rachelle Boop, 60, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 14, 2019, with her children and siblings around her, being reunited with her beautiful daughter, Wendy Neat.

Rachelle was born in Evansville, IN on July 4, 1958 to the late George Boop and Darlene (Glass) Boop.

Rachelle was a South Spencer High School graduate and had attended The University of Evansville, Ivy Tech and USI. She had served in the United States Army and was also a truck driver for Starnes Trucking.

Rachelle attended Hatfield Bethel Church and was a loving mother and grandmother. She loved her mini farm and loved the outdoors.

Rachelle is survived by her children, Michael Hurt and his wife, Mary Kate, of Richland, Jenny Olmstead of Richland, Denise Hurt and her companion, Shawn Kenney, of Richland, Kari Selzer and her husband, Andy, of Richland; mother, Darlene Boop; brothers Talbert Boop of Francisco, Billy Boop and his wife, Linda, of Rockport; sister Debbie Wilhelmus and her husband, Johnny, of Rockport; son-in-law, Eric Neal of Austin,Texas; grandchildren Trey, Keith, Zion, Lyla, Ali, Jace, Dylan, Dayton, Kyle, Micah, Nate, Ethan, Easton, Lincoln, and Christian, former husband Douglas Hurt and his wife, Barbara.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Hatfield Bethel Church in Hatfield, with Pastor John Wongler officiating.

Visitation will take place from 12 P.M. until service time at the church on Tuesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Riley Children's Hospital.

