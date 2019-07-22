Guest Book View Sign Service Information Boultinghouse Funeral Home Llc 527 Main St Rockport , IN 47635 (812)-649-4546 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Boultinghouse Funeral Home Llc 527 Main St Rockport , IN 47635 View Map Service 7:00 PM Boultinghouse Funeral Home Llc 527 Main St Rockport , IN 47635 View Map Visitation 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM Boultinghouse Funeral Home Llc 527 Main St Rockport , IN 47635 View Map Service 11:00 AM Boultinghouse Funeral Home Llc 527 Main St Rockport , IN 47635 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

ROCKPORT – Ralph Lowell DeWeese, 85, of Rockport, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, at Miller's Merry Manor.

He was born Aug. 12, 1933, to Curran and Agnes (Jarboe) DeWeese.

He graduated from Rockport High School in 1951, where he played baseball, basketball and ran cross-country. Following high school, he served in the U.S. Army and was stationed overseas for a period of time.

He later met and married Shirley Ann Millay on June 21, 1958. They celebrated 57 years together before she passed away in October 2015.

Ralph retired from Alcoa in 1994, following 27 years of service. During his life, he was a 50-year member of the Rockport Masonic Lodge 112 and also served as Grand Master. He was also a 50-year member of the Garnet Chapter of Eastern Star and a member of Rockport American Legion Post 254.

When he was younger, Ralph enjoyed fishing and playing euchre with family. He also traveled across the United States and visited Europe. He was an avid Indiana University basketball fan despite his wife rooting for the Kentucky Wildcats.

He is preceded in death by his wife, parents, one infant brother, Raymond Leroy, and two sisters, Lois Jean and Ruth.

Ralph is survived by his daughter, Vickye (Jeff) Hall of Indianapolis; son Barry of Fairfax, Va.; grandson, Ryan (Erin) Hall of Indianapolis; three sisters, Loretta DeWeese of Owensboro, Doris (Larry) Coursey of Benton, Ky., and Patricia (Andy) McFadden of Owensboro; one brother, Morris DeWeese of Owensboro; sisters-in-law, Mary Lou (Bill) Landers of Bowling Green, Ky., Eva (Leonard) Howard of Philpot, and Doris (Wayne) Rhodes of Philpot; two brothers-in-law, Jim (Brenda) Millay of Paducah, Ky., and Maurice Millay of Owensboro; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Services were 11 a.m., Saturday, July 20, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport. Burial followed in Sunset Hill Cemetery in Rockport.

Memorial contributions may be made to Miller's Merry Manor.

Friends unable to attend may send a condolence to the family at ROCKPORT – Ralph Lowell DeWeese, 85, of Rockport, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, at Miller's Merry Manor.He was born Aug. 12, 1933, to Curran and Agnes (Jarboe) DeWeese.He graduated from Rockport High School in 1951, where he played baseball, basketball and ran cross-country. Following high school, he served in the U.S. Army and was stationed overseas for a period of time.He later met and married Shirley Ann Millay on June 21, 1958. They celebrated 57 years together before she passed away in October 2015.Ralph retired from Alcoa in 1994, following 27 years of service. During his life, he was a 50-year member of the Rockport Masonic Lodge 112 and also served as Grand Master. He was also a 50-year member of the Garnet Chapter of Eastern Star and a member of Rockport American Legion Post 254.When he was younger, Ralph enjoyed fishing and playing euchre with family. He also traveled across the United States and visited Europe. He was an avid Indiana University basketball fan despite his wife rooting for the Kentucky Wildcats.He is preceded in death by his wife, parents, one infant brother, Raymond Leroy, and two sisters, Lois Jean and Ruth.Ralph is survived by his daughter, Vickye (Jeff) Hall of Indianapolis; son Barry of Fairfax, Va.; grandson, Ryan (Erin) Hall of Indianapolis; three sisters, Loretta DeWeese of Owensboro, Doris (Larry) Coursey of Benton, Ky., and Patricia (Andy) McFadden of Owensboro; one brother, Morris DeWeese of Owensboro; sisters-in-law, Mary Lou (Bill) Landers of Bowling Green, Ky., Eva (Leonard) Howard of Philpot, and Doris (Wayne) Rhodes of Philpot; two brothers-in-law, Jim (Brenda) Millay of Paducah, Ky., and Maurice Millay of Owensboro; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.Services were 11 a.m., Saturday, July 20, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport. Burial followed in Sunset Hill Cemetery in Rockport.Memorial contributions may be made to Miller's Merry Manor.Friends unable to attend may send a condolence to the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com. Published in Spencer County Journal-Democrat on July 24, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spencer County Journal-Democrat Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close