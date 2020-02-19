ROCKPORT – Rena Elizabeth "Betty" Herron, of Rockport, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.
Betty was born on Feb. 17, 1926, in Daviess County, Ky., and spent her childhood in Fulda before moving to Rockport.
She was a 1944 graduate of Rockport High School.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Anna Laura Obermeier.
She is survived by her husband, Virgil Herron, whom she married on Aug. 1, 1946; her daughters, Julie Herron of Boonville, Jo Ellen Gentry of Rockport, and Jeri Phelps and her husband, Jim, of Ellenton, Fla.; her grandson, Jeremy Abshier and his wife, Kate, and son, Axel, of Richland; her grandson, Ryan Abshier and his wife, Melissa, and son, Riley, of Evansville; and grandson, Josh Phelps, and his fiancée, Alex Cooper, of Owensboro, Ky.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Feb. 12, from 3 until 7 p.m. at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Spencer County Public Library.
Published in Spencer County Journal-Democrat on Feb. 19, 2020