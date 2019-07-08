ROCKPORT – Rhonda Renee (Moore) McMican, 50, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis.
Rhonda was born in Evansville, Ind., on Aug. 25, 1968, to Rondie Leon Moore and Mary C. (Carter) Moore.
She was a member of Richland Christian Church and had previously worked for Larry Farmer Appraisals of Evansville and more recently, the Spencer County Sheriff's Department.
Rhonda is preceded in death by her father and mother-in-law, Charles and Joyce McMican.
Rhonda is survived by her husband, Tim McMican, whom she married on May 24, 1986; her children, Megan McMican (Michael Brockman) of Richland, Courtney McMican of Rockport, and Jonah McMican (Kaitlyn) of Evansville; her grandsons, Aiden McMican and Weston McMican; her parents, Rondie and Mary Moore of Hatfield; her sister, Mendy Frazier (Erik); her nephews, Hunter Jamerson, Alec Jamerson, and Derik Frazier; her niece, Rachael Mosby; many extended family and friends.
Services will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, July 8, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, with Pastors Drex Stuart and Alfred Helms officiating. Burial will follow in James Parker Cemetery in Hatfield.
Visitation is Monday, from 10 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Indiana Donor Network or Richland Christian Church.
Friends may send a condolence to the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
Published in Spencer County Journal-Democrat on July 10, 2019