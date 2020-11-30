MARION – Richard "Dick" A. Morris, 77, died Wednesday morning, Nov. 25, 2020, in University Nursing Center, Upland. He was born in Portland, Ind., the son of the late Raymond and Flora (May) Morris.
He graduated from Madison Township High School in 1960, one of only 16 in his class. He served in the United States Air Force for four years and was formerly employed with I&M as an Electrical Engineer.
On Sept. 7, 1968, he married the love of his life, Norma Gillard. She survives.
Mr. Morris was very active in the communities in which he lived over the years. He had been a member of the Lions Club, Junior Achievement, Boy Scouts, United Way and many others. He played the part of Pontius Pilate in the Marion Easter Pageant for many years. He loved music, especially the Gaithers, and was a member of a barbershop quartet as well as the church choir. Richard liked puns, practical jokes, humorous bits of wisdom and early in his life, he had a passion for magic. He also enjoyed photography and playing cards and games with his family. He was currently a member of the Center Chapel United Methodist Church, Marion.
In addition to his wife of 52 years, Norma Morris of Marion, survivors include six sons, Anthony (Nicole) Morris of Muncie, Aaron Morris of Marion, Adam (Courtney) Morris of Columbia, S.C., Andrew (Emiley) Morris of Marion, Allen "Casey" Morris of Fort Wayne, and Christopher Morris of Marion; a daughter, Tammara Morris of Marion; a sister, Arlene Morris; and a brother, Charles (Becky) Morris; his eight grandchildren, Gabriella, Mackenzie, Caledonia, Coraleigh, Lorali, Catalina, Rilynn and Cole; and a great-granddaughter, Amelia Jane.
The funeral service was Saturday, Nov. 28, at Center Chapel United Methodist Church, 8733 E. 200 S., Marion, Ind. Burial will be held at a later date at Marion National Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Jones-Smith Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 259 N. Main St., Upland.
Memorial contributions may be made to Center Chapel United Methodist Church or to the Parkinson's Foundation in care of the funeral home. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.armeshuntfuneralhome.com.