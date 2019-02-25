Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Edwin Fuller. View Sign

Robert Edwin Fuller 65, of Dale, died on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019. He was born Jan. 16, 1954, at Stork Hospital in Huntingburg to the late Charles Paul and Hazel (Dunaway) Fuller.

He attended Dale Elementary and Dale High School, University of Louisville, University of Southern Indiana, Indiana College of Mortuary Science (graduating in 1975), and completed and received certification from Medical Legal Death Investigator State Training.

Robert worked in the funeral industry for close to 50 years. Robert finished his funeral director apprenticeship working at Kendall Funeral Home in Princeton, where he also served as Deputy Coroner. He then worked for Ziemer Funeral Homes and Alexander Funeral Homes in Evansville, until returning to his hometown to work in the family business, Fuller Funeral Home, with his father, Charles Paul Fuller.

He also served as Deputy Coroner of Warrick County. He owned and operated Fuller Funeral Home for over 35 years, until retiring due to medical reasons. While operating the funeral home, Robert was asked to serve as Chief Deputy Coroner for Spencer County. After his retirement, was elected Spencer County Coroner and served two terms from 2010-2018.

Robert was a member of Gentryville United Methodist Church, Indiana Funeral Directors Association, Gentryville Masonic Lodge 424 F&AM, Evansville Scottish Rite, York Rite, Hadi Shrine Temple, Warrick FOP, the Kentucky Colonels, and served on the Town Board of Santa Claus. He enjoyed fishing, golf, woodworking and playing cards.

Robert is survived by his four children, Aaron Fuller, Matthew Fuller, Sarah Fuller and Megan Scaparro; and four grandchildren, Anderson, John Moses, Giovanni, and Oliver.

A Masonic Service will begin at 1:00 P.M. Central Time, Saturday, Feb. 23, at Gentryville United Methodist Church, 702 Main St., Gentryville, followed by a Memorial Service officiated by Rev. Charlotte Lee.

Friends may visit Saturday Feb, 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Central Time at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to C/O Hadi Temple, 6 Walnut St. Evansville, IN. or Gentryville United Methodist Church, 702 Main St. Gentryville, IN. 47537

