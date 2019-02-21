Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Norman Houston. View Sign

Robert "Bob" Norman Houston, age 90, of Sandusky, formerly of Florida, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.

Bob was born April 21, 1928 in Chandler, to the late Norman and Ruth (Goings) Houston.

He served in the Indiana National Guard and the United States Army. He was a foreman at Alcoa.

Bob was a member of the Rockport United Methodist Church and life member of American Legion Post 254 in Rockport.

Bob married the love of his life, Mary Elizabeth Briscoe on November 27, 1947. She preceded him in death on June 24, 1968.

Bob was also preceded in death by one granddaughter, Wendy Radcliffe; one son-in-law, Bill Claggett; two sisters, Maxita Stephens and Kay Houston; two brothers, Don and Jerry Houston.

He is survived by five children, Connie (Robert) Johnson of Hickory, N.C., Sandra (Craig) Doerr of Sandusky, Mich., Mary Ruth Clagett of Lakeland, Fla., Bobbie Jean (Richard) Radcliffe of Lakeland, Fla., and James Houston (Allen) of Tallahassee, Fla.; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; three brothers, Daryl (Jan), Jimmy, and Danny Houston (Jane); many nieces and nephews.

Services are at 11 a.m.., Wednesday, Feb. 20,at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, with Pastor Mary Ann Grillo officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 19, at the funeral home and from 9 a.m. until service time on Wednesday.

Memorial donations may be made to American Legion Post 254.

