EVANSVILLE – Ronald "Gene" Adams, 70, of Evansville, formerly of Spencer County, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville.
Gene was born on November 11, 1949, to the late Robert Adams and Lola Arteberry Adams. He served in the Army and Army Reserve. Gene was a member of Labor Local 561 and worked many years in construction. After his retirement, he loved working on lawn mowers and tinkering in his garage. He was a big sports fan.
Gene is survived by his wife, Susie, of 45 years; sons, Keith Adams and his wife, Jennifer, of Rockport and Jeffrey Scott Adams and his wife, Farrah, of Hatfield; his four grandchildren, Zack Adams, Amber Adams, Jesse Adams and Conner Adams; sisters, Jennie Adams Weatherholt of Grandview and Carol Cundiff of Tell City; brother, Virgil Adams and his wife, Monie, of Rockport; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Charlie and Robert.
Services were Tuesday, June 30, at the Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport with Pastor Steve Buse officiating. Burial was in James Parker Cemetery in Hatfield.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Friends may send a condolence to the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
Published in Spencer County Journal-Democrat from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.