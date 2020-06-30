Ronald "Gene" Adams
1949 - 2020
EVANSVILLE – Ronald "Gene" Adams, 70, of Evansville, formerly of Spencer County, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville.
Gene was born on November 11, 1949, to the late Robert Adams and Lola Arteberry Adams. He served in the Army and Army Reserve. Gene was a member of Labor Local 561 and worked many years in construction. After his retirement, he loved working on lawn mowers and tinkering in his garage. He was a big sports fan.
Gene is survived by his wife, Susie, of 45 years; sons, Keith Adams and his wife, Jennifer, of Rockport and Jeffrey Scott Adams and his wife, Farrah, of Hatfield; his four grandchildren, Zack Adams, Amber Adams, Jesse Adams and Conner Adams; sisters, Jennie Adams Weatherholt of Grandview and Carol Cundiff of Tell City; brother, Virgil Adams and his wife, Monie, of Rockport; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Charlie and Robert.
Services were Tuesday, June 30, at the Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport with Pastor Steve Buse officiating. Burial was in James Parker Cemetery in Hatfield.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Friends may send a condolence to the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.

Published in Spencer County Journal-Democrat from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Visitation
09:00 - 02:00 PM
Boultinghouse Funeral Home Llc
JUN
30
Service
02:00 PM
Boultinghouse Funeral Home Llc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 30, 2020
Please accept our most heartfelt sympathies for your loss. Our thoughts are with your family during this difficult time. Ronald will remain in our hearts forever.
The Staff of Lakeside Manor
Acquaintance
June 29, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
