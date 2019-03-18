Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ryan Marshall. View Sign

Ryan E. Marshall, age 59, of Dale, passed away at 2:25 p.m., on Monday, March 11, 2019, at St. Vincent's Hospital in Evansville.

He was born Oc. 1, 1959, in Huntingburg, to Raymond and Delma (Luttrell) Marshall. Ryan was employed at Rudd Equipment in Evansville, working as a heavy equipment mechanic. He enjoyed spending time with his family and dogs; and loved being outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. Ryan was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Delma Marshall.

He is survived by his wife, Sue Marshall of Dale; one daughter and son-in-law, Ashley (Tyler) Kirkman of Santa Claus; two brothers and one sister-in-law, Rod (Cindy) Marshall of Boonville, and Ronnie Marshall of Arthur; his stepdad and stepmom, Walter and Gloria Russell of Evansville; two grandchildren, Lily and Conner Kirkman and by many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life service for Ryan E. Marshall will be held at 8 p.m., E.S.T. (7:00 p.m., C.S.T.), on Friday evening, March 15, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg.

Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.nassandson.com. Funeral Home Nass & Son Funeral Home

208 Main Street

Huntingburg , IN 47542

(812) 683-2233 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Spencer County Journal-Democrat on Mar. 20, 2019

