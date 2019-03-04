Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley (Corbin) Rust. View Sign

Shirley T. (Corbin) Rust of Evanston died Thursday, the 28th of February 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville. She was born on June 4, 1934 in Huntingdon, Pa. She worked as a home health nurse for Perry County Memorial Hospital for 20-p;us years. She loved her work and taking care of people. She loved going to Church and singing. She sang in the Midstreem Bluegrass band along with her husband, Dennis. She enjoyed playing cards, dancing, getting her nails done and going to visit her daughter and family in North Carolina.

She is survived by her husband, Dennis of 53 years; 3 daughters, Christine York (Steve) of Kernersville, North Carolina, Elizabeth Newton of Tell City, Indiana and Sheila Rust of Missouri; grandchildren, Jessica Stoltz (Derek), Cody York, Corey Litherland, Trent Litherland, Debra Banes, Angelina Rust and Destiny Rust; and 2 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her mother, Phyllis White and step-father, Louis White; and a brother Brian Corbin all of Pennsylvania.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 3 at Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home in Tell City with Harry McDonald officiating. Burial will be in Collins Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 7 pm Saturday, March 2 and from 11 am to 2 pm Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Collins Chapel Cemetery.

920 10Th St

Tell City , IN 47586

(812) 547-2511

