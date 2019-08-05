CLEARWATER, Fla. – Steven Sarver, 46, of Clearwater, Fla., went to be with his Lord on July 24, 2019. Born in Owensboro, Ky, in 1972, he moved to South Carolina in 2011 and to Clearwater, Fla., in 2016.

Steve was a member of the Church of Christ and an amazing, devoted and loving husband. He loved to spend his spare time with Kelly participating in many outdoor watersports activities that they enjoyed together and also loved hunting. Steve was a talented CNC machinist, working for Rexroth Bosch in South Carolina and Talon Innovations in Florida.

Steve is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Kelly Sarver; his father and mother, Don and Betty Sarver; two brothers, Terry and Jason Sarver and their wives; his father and mother in-law, Dennis and Jane Cuckler; brother in-law, Sam Cuckler and his wife; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces.

Place of burial is at Sylvan Abbey Memorial Park, Sunset Point Road in Clearwater, Fla.