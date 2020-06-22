CHRISNEY – Susan Jo Carey, 62, of Chrisney, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, with her family by her side.
Susan was born in Huntingburg on September 25, 1957, to Frank and Joan (Ludwig) Trinkel.
Susan was a member of Zion United Church of Christ and the Women's Guild. She was a graduate of Heritage Hills High School, Purdue University, and received her master's degree from Oakland City University. She worked in food service management for 15 years, Tempel Genetics for 10 years and retired after 15 years of service as a teacher with the North Spencer School Corporation. She was a member of the D.A.R., served on the 4-H Board and was on the building committee for the Spencer County Youth and Community Center.
She was preceded in death by her father, Frank Trinkel.
Susan is survived by her husband, Douglas Carey of Chrisney; her children, Megan Shumaker and her husband, Douglas of Lafayette, Shannon Carey of Nashville, Tenn., and Jason Carey and his wife, Christy, of Kokomo, Ind.; her granddaughter, Makenna Shumaker; mother, Joan Trinkel of Chrisney; brother, Steve Trinkel and his wife, Marilyn, of Chrisney; and many extended family and friends.
Susan was a fun loving, genuine friend, a devoted and supportive wife, mother and grandmother. She loved her family very much and always had a smile on her face. She will be greatly missed, loved and cherished by all her family and friends. Even though Susan's life was cut short, she certainly had a lifetime of fun, especially when cheering on the Purdue Boilermakers!
Services were Saturday, June 20, at Zion United Church of Christ in Chrisney, with Pastor Steve Bennett officiating. Burial is in Zion UCC Centerville Cemetery in Centerville.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Spencer County 4-H Association.
Friends unable to attend may send a condolence to the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
Susan was born in Huntingburg on September 25, 1957, to Frank and Joan (Ludwig) Trinkel.
Susan was a member of Zion United Church of Christ and the Women's Guild. She was a graduate of Heritage Hills High School, Purdue University, and received her master's degree from Oakland City University. She worked in food service management for 15 years, Tempel Genetics for 10 years and retired after 15 years of service as a teacher with the North Spencer School Corporation. She was a member of the D.A.R., served on the 4-H Board and was on the building committee for the Spencer County Youth and Community Center.
She was preceded in death by her father, Frank Trinkel.
Susan is survived by her husband, Douglas Carey of Chrisney; her children, Megan Shumaker and her husband, Douglas of Lafayette, Shannon Carey of Nashville, Tenn., and Jason Carey and his wife, Christy, of Kokomo, Ind.; her granddaughter, Makenna Shumaker; mother, Joan Trinkel of Chrisney; brother, Steve Trinkel and his wife, Marilyn, of Chrisney; and many extended family and friends.
Susan was a fun loving, genuine friend, a devoted and supportive wife, mother and grandmother. She loved her family very much and always had a smile on her face. She will be greatly missed, loved and cherished by all her family and friends. Even though Susan's life was cut short, she certainly had a lifetime of fun, especially when cheering on the Purdue Boilermakers!
Services were Saturday, June 20, at Zion United Church of Christ in Chrisney, with Pastor Steve Bennett officiating. Burial is in Zion UCC Centerville Cemetery in Centerville.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Spencer County 4-H Association.
Friends unable to attend may send a condolence to the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spencer County Journal-Democrat from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.