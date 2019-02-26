Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Teresa Imogene Underhill. View Sign

Teresa Imogene Underhill, 89, passed away on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at her daughter's residence.

Imogene was born on March 6, 1929, to the late Emmanuel and Artie Bell (Adams) Stallings in Waterflow, N.M.

Imogene graduated from Rockport High School and had worked as a secretary for a law firm and for Sonya Dunker, Spencer County Nurse.

She was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church, a member of the Altar Society at St. Bernard, and worked four days a week as a greeter at Chick-Fil-A. Imogene is preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Underhill; sons Joseph Allen Underhill and Lawrence Vernon Underhill; nine brothers and sisters.

Imogene is survived by her sons, Randy Lloyd Underhill of Ill., Christopher Underhill and his wife, Tracy, of Lanesville; daughters, Teresa Schroeder of Rockport, Anita Shaw and her husband, Lewis, of Evansville, Monica Yocum and her husband, Skip, of Odessa, Fla., Cecilia Ann Underhill of Ohio; eleven grandchildren, ten great grandchildren.

Services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, March 1, at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Rockport, with Father Ron Kreilein officiating. Burial will follow in New Hope Cemetery in Newtonville.

Visitation will take place from 4 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 28, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, and from 8 A.M. until 9:30 a.m. on Friday morning at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Bernard Catholic Church or Spencer County Hospice.

Friends unable to attend may send a condolence to the family at Teresa Imogene Underhill, 89, passed away on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at her daughter's residence.Imogene was born on March 6, 1929, to the late Emmanuel and Artie Bell (Adams) Stallings in Waterflow, N.M.Imogene graduated from Rockport High School and had worked as a secretary for a law firm and for Sonya Dunker, Spencer County Nurse.She was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church, a member of the Altar Society at St. Bernard, and worked four days a week as a greeter at Chick-Fil-A. Imogene is preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Underhill; sons Joseph Allen Underhill and Lawrence Vernon Underhill; nine brothers and sisters.Imogene is survived by her sons, Randy Lloyd Underhill of Ill., Christopher Underhill and his wife, Tracy, of Lanesville; daughters, Teresa Schroeder of Rockport, Anita Shaw and her husband, Lewis, of Evansville, Monica Yocum and her husband, Skip, of Odessa, Fla., Cecilia Ann Underhill of Ohio; eleven grandchildren, ten great grandchildren.Services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, March 1, at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Rockport, with Father Ron Kreilein officiating. Burial will follow in New Hope Cemetery in Newtonville.Visitation will take place from 4 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 28, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, and from 8 A.M. until 9:30 a.m. on Friday morning at the funeral home.Memorial contributions may be made to St. Bernard Catholic Church or Spencer County Hospice.Friends unable to attend may send a condolence to the family at www.boultinghousefuneralhome.com. Funeral Home Boultinghouse Funeral Home Llc

527 Main St

Rockport , IN 47635

(812) 649-4546 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Spencer County Journal-Democrat on Mar. 27, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Spencer County Journal-Democrat Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close