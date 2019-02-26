Teresa Imogene Underhill, 89, passed away on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at her daughter's residence.
Imogene was born on March 6, 1929, to the late Emmanuel and Artie Bell (Adams) Stallings in Waterflow, N.M.
Imogene graduated from Rockport High School and had worked as a secretary for a law firm and for Sonya Dunker, Spencer County Nurse.
She was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church, a member of the Altar Society at St. Bernard, and worked four days a week as a greeter at Chick-Fil-A. Imogene is preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Underhill; sons Joseph Allen Underhill and Lawrence Vernon Underhill; nine brothers and sisters.
Imogene is survived by her sons, Randy Lloyd Underhill of Ill., Christopher Underhill and his wife, Tracy, of Lanesville; daughters, Teresa Schroeder of Rockport, Anita Shaw and her husband, Lewis, of Evansville, Monica Yocum and her husband, Skip, of Odessa, Fla., Cecilia Ann Underhill of Ohio; eleven grandchildren, ten great grandchildren.
Services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, March 1, at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Rockport, with Father Ron Kreilein officiating. Burial will follow in New Hope Cemetery in Newtonville.
Visitation will take place from 4 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 28, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, and from 8 A.M. until 9:30 a.m. on Friday morning at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Bernard Catholic Church or Spencer County Hospice.
