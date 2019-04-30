Guest Book View Sign Service Information Boultinghouse Funeral Home Llc 527 Main St Rockport , IN 47635 (812)-649-4546 Send Flowers Obituary

Thelma J. Abshier, 92 passed away at her residence on April 26, 2019.

Thelma was born on May 16, 1926, in Ohio County, Ky., to the late Everett and Mary Ann (Daugherty) Burden.

Thelma was a member of Green Brier Baptist Church in Utica, Ky. She spent countless hours on genealogy studies; she did genealogy for all of the cemeteries in Butler County, Ky. She also supplied the information for the "Burden Book." She retired from General Electric.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Thurston Abney, who passed away in 1980; her second husband, John Wendell Abshier, who passed away in 2003; her brothers; Bill, Arvel and Dewey Burden.

Thelma is survived by her daughter, Vel Lovins of Zephyrhills, Fla.; her grandchildren; Bill Lovins and his wife Sandy of Tampa, Fla., Brian Lovins and his wife Kim of California, Brett Lovins and his wife Cindy of Beaver Dam, Ky., Lynn Lovins and her husband Rick Hollwell of California; numerous great grandchildren, and seven great-great grandchildren, her sisters; Joann Rose of Bartow, Fla., Pat Atchison and her husband Roger of Rockport, Jean Cain of Sebring, Fla., and Clydean Gish and her husband Danny of Sebring, Fla.

Services were Tuesday, April 30, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport. Burial will be in Green Brier Cemetery Utica, Ky..

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's or Green Brier Cemetery Fund.

Friends may send condolences to the family at Thelma J. Abshier, 92 passed away at her residence on April 26, 2019.Thelma was born on May 16, 1926, in Ohio County, Ky., to the late Everett and Mary Ann (Daugherty) Burden.Thelma was a member of Green Brier Baptist Church in Utica, Ky. She spent countless hours on genealogy studies; she did genealogy for all of the cemeteries in Butler County, Ky. She also supplied the information for the "Burden Book." She retired from General Electric.She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Thurston Abney, who passed away in 1980; her second husband, John Wendell Abshier, who passed away in 2003; her brothers; Bill, Arvel and Dewey Burden.Thelma is survived by her daughter, Vel Lovins of Zephyrhills, Fla.; her grandchildren; Bill Lovins and his wife Sandy of Tampa, Fla., Brian Lovins and his wife Kim of California, Brett Lovins and his wife Cindy of Beaver Dam, Ky., Lynn Lovins and her husband Rick Hollwell of California; numerous great grandchildren, and seven great-great grandchildren, her sisters; Joann Rose of Bartow, Fla., Pat Atchison and her husband Roger of Rockport, Jean Cain of Sebring, Fla., and Clydean Gish and her husband Danny of Sebring, Fla.Services were Tuesday, April 30, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport. Burial will be in Green Brier Cemetery Utica, Ky..Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's or Green Brier Cemetery Fund.Friends may send condolences to the family at www.boultinghousefuneralhome.com. Published in Spencer County Journal-Democrat on May 1, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spencer County Journal-Democrat Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close