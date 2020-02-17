Theresa Louise "Mimi" Martin (1923 - 2020)
Service Information
Boultinghouse Funeral Home Llc
527 Main St
Rockport, IN
47635
(812)-649-4546
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Boultinghouse Funeral Home Llc
527 Main St
Rockport, IN 47635
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Trinity United Methodist Church
Rockport, IN
Service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Trinity United Methodist Church
Rockport, IN
Obituary
ROCKPORT – Theresa Louise "Mimi" Martin, 96, of Rockport passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Miller's Merry Manor in Rockport.
Terry was born in Tipton on Sept. 16, 1923, to the late Arthur and Edna (Meyer) Swinney.
Terry was a Purdue University graduate and enjoyed watching Boilermaker basketball and football. She was also a 4-H leader, belonged to a bridge club and was a member of Rockport Homemanagers Home-Ec.
She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and was the church organist, playing for numerous wedding and funeral services for over 45 years. She also played piano for Sing-a-Longs at Miller's Merry Manor and accompanied instrumental and vocal performances for South Spencer High School, and was a member of the Trinity-Aires Quartet at Trinity United Methodist Church.
In addition to her musical talents, Terry enjoyed sewing quilts, bucket hats for oncology patients, walker caddies, Days-for Girls hygiene products, superhero capes for her grandkids, and mending. Terry also enjoyed reading, planting, nurturing and arranging flowers, and baking pies and cakes to help others celebrate special occasions.
In addition to her parents, Terry is preceded in death by her husband, James Orville Martin in 2010, and her sister, Phyllis Blakeslee.
Terry is survived by her children, Joan Martin, of Rockport, Susan Arnold and her husband, Bob, of Rockport, Ellen Sarver and her husband, Mike, of Richland and Karen Martin and her husband, L.J. of Rockport; her grandchildren, Laura Harmon and her husband, Josh, J. W. Arnold and his wife, Melissa, Leah Arnold, Bob Sarver and his wife, Tara, Tim Sarver and his wife, Jamalyn, Jim Sarver and his wife, Grace, Andy Martin, Chris Martin and his wife, Alyssa, and Katy Martin; and her fifteen great-grandchildren.
Services were Monday, Feb. 10, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Rockport with Pastor Jill Kaetzel officiating. Burial followed in Grandview Cemetery in Grandview.
The family would like to give a heart-felt thank you to the employees and residents at Miller's Merry Manor, everyone at Heart to Heart Hospice and Dr. Susan Martin.
Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church and/or the South Spencer Scholarship Foundation (the Orville & Terry Martin Fund).
Friends unable to attend may send a condolence to the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
Published in Spencer County Journal-Democrat on Feb. 12, 2020
