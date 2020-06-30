Thomas Joseph "Tom" Weber
CRAWFORDSVILLE – Thomas (Tom) Joseph Weber, 86, of Crawfordsville passed away on Monday, June 22. Tom graduated from Chrisney High School in 1952. He was a graduate of Purdue University and served in the Naval Air Force.
Tom is survived by his six children, Linda (Ken) Hauser, Marshall Weber, Dale (Becky) Weber, Donna (Tim) Taylor Ratliff, Brenda (Matt) Yano and Karen, (Michael) Ellingshausen. Also surviving are his five brothers, Clarence (Mary), Leon, Maurice (Catherine), Norman (Ruth), Carroll (Linda) and one sister, Roberta (John) White; his five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Leo (Tom) and Anna Mae Weber, his sister Martha Tomes and sister-in-law Beverly Weber.
Arrangements for a private memorial service are pending.

Published in Spencer County Journal-Democrat from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
