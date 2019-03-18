Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas "DuWayne" Keenan. View Sign

Thomas (DuWayne) Keenan, 75 of Rockport, died March 16, 2019, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital after a long battle with cancer.

An Evansville native, he graduated from Bosse High School in 1961 and the University of Evansville in 2007. After high school, he served in the U.S. Marines. He was a Tool and Die Maker and retired from Whirlpool as Tool Room Supervisor in 1997. He was a member and past president of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Owensboro.

After he retired, he moved to Rockport, where he became active in the community, serving one term as city councilman, several years as a CASA volunteer, and was on the Rockport Housing Authority Board at the time of his death.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Dorothy (Huffman) Keenan, brothers Greg and Michael Keenan, a sister, Tonya Mabern, and stepchildren Tim and Steve Duncan.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Duncan, a son, Thomas DuWayne Keenan, Jr. (Charro), a daughter Catherine Weinzpafel (Daniel), a step-son, Mark Duncan (Sharon), a stepdaughter, Linda Duncan Davis (Paul); grandchildren, Michael, Joshua, Joseph, and Sierra Keenan, Joy and Matthew Weinzapfel, Jennifer Kerr, Jason Dunsworth (Lysha), Jillian Cunningham (Jim); great grandchildren, Hannah Kerr, Keaton Dunsworth, and Jimmy Cunningham; sister, Kim Weisheit (Chuck), two sisters-in-law, Joan and Darlene Keenan, and two nieces.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport.

Visitation will be held from 12 P.M. until service time at the funeral home on Saturday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Spencer County CASA or to the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Owensboro.

