HATFIELD – Tracy Scott Ling, 50, of Hatfield passed away on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro, Ky.
Scott was born in Evansville on Jan. 28, 1970, to Robert Edward Ling and Brenda McKenny.
He had worked in masonry and construction.
Scott was a Dallas Cowboys, New York Yankees and Atlanta Braves fan. He never met a stranger.
Scott is preceded in death by his grandparents; his brother, Chris Ling; and his stepbrother, Brad Vickers.
He is survived by his father and step-mother, Robert and Nelda Sue Ling of Beaver Dam, Ky.; his mother, Brenda McKenny, of Toms River, N.J.; his step-sisters, Angie; Connie Hess and her husband, Tim; Mary Ellis and her husband, Joe; and Kim Tong; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Services were Friday, Nov. 27, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport with Pastor Carl Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Hackleman Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
.
Friends unable to attend may send a condolence to the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.