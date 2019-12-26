NEWBURGH – Viola A. Schriefer, 86, passed away Dec. 18, 2019, at Bell Oaks Place in Newburgh.
Born Jan. 19, 1933, in Tell City, she was a daughter of the late Herman and Miriam Wolf Wittman.
She was married to Rueben Schriefer who preceded her in death in 2002.
Survivors include her daughter, Cathy Russelburg (Dwayne) Talley of Evansville; a sister, Emogene Huebschman of Newburgh; two grandchildren, Chelsea and Christopher Russelburg and a great- granddaughter, Lillian Williams.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Rueben, she was preceded in death by, a son, Gary Schriefer and two brothers, Kenny and Maurice Wittman.
Funeral services were held Sunday, Dec. 22, at St. Peter's UCC at Lamar with Rev. Chip Jahn officiating. Burial was in St. Peter's Cemetery.
Donations may be made to Families Anonymous, Inc., 701 Lee St., Suite 670, Des Plaines, IL 60016
The family would like to thank Bell Oaks Place, Heart to Heart Hospice, Dr. Karl Sash and Dr. Edward Fox for the loving care they provided during her journey.
Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Spencer County Journal-Democrat on Dec. 25, 2019