EVANSVILLE – Wanda Dixie Grisham, 81, of Evansville passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019, at The Terrace at Solarbron in Evansville.
Dixie was born in Rockport, Ind., on May 6, 1938, to the late William Garrett Sr. and Georgia Beatrice (Rudisill) Garrett.
Dixie was a loving mother, grandmother and friend. She had a strong faith in God and knew she had a passage to Heaven. She was a member of Richland General Baptist Church and had attended Good Shepard Assembly of God in Evansville. She had also worked in customer service at Walmart in Boonville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse W. Grisham in 2014; and a brother, William Garrett Jr.
Dixie is survived by her children, Carla Kratz of Evansville, Theresa Julian and her husband, Darin, of Evansville; step-children, Candy Son of Newburgh, Cindy Christie and her husband, Larry, of Newburgh; her grandchildren, Nicolette Julian and her fiancé, Andre Costa, Saxon Julian, Benjamin Dowell, Casey Hahn; great-granddaughters, Alania Lyn Angulo and Lilly Hahn.
Services are 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport with Pastor Jeff Keenan officiating. Burial is in Mt. Zion Cemetery in Richland.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, and from 9 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepard Assembly of God.
Published in Spencer County Journal-Democrat on June 5, 2019