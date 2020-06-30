Or Copy this URL to Share

BROOKVILLE – William "Bill" Schuck, of Brookville, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, at the age of 66. He was born on June 12, 1954, in Flint, Mich.

Fr. Vincent Lampert will officiate the funeral service on Wednesday, July 1, at 4 p.m. at Cook Rosenberger Funeral Home, 929 Main Street, Brookville. Gathering after the service will be from 4:30 until 6:30 p.m.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store