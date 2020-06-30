William "Bill" Schuck
1964 - 2020
BROOKVILLE – William "Bill" Schuck, of Brookville, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, at the age of 66. He was born on June 12, 1954, in Flint, Mich.
Fr. Vincent Lampert will officiate the funeral service on Wednesday, July 1, at 4 p.m. at Cook Rosenberger Funeral Home, 929 Main Street, Brookville. Gathering after the service will be from 4:30 until 6:30 p.m.

Published in Spencer County Journal-Democrat from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
