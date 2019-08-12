RICHLAND – Willie Crowe, 74, of Richland passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at his residence.
Willie was born on June 13, 1945, in Caneyville, Ky., to the late Edwin and Josie Ree (Bozarth) Crowe.
He had worked at Peerless Pottery as a caster.
Willie is preceded in death by his first wife, Reba Crowe.
Willie is survived by his wife, Melanie Crowe, whom he married on March 14, 1987; his sons, Robert Crowe, Jason Crowe (Sammy), Louis Crowe, and Christopher Middleton; his daughters, Loula Whitler and Vicki; eight grandchildren and one great-granddaughter; his brother, Kenneth Crowe; his sisters, Janie Beeler, Jean Bowman, Rita Meyer, and Sara Brown.
Services were held Sunday, Aug. 11, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport with Tom Brown officiating. Burial followed in Hackleman Cemetery in Chrisney.
Published in Spencer County Journal-Democrat on Aug. 14, 2019