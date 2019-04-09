Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Zonna Mae "Sina" (Masterson) Coomer. View Sign

Zonna Mae "Sina" (Masterson) Coomer, 84, of Richland passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Sina was born on April 1, 1935, in Enterprise, Indiana to the late Joseph and Vera (Jackson) Masterson.

Sina had worked at the Richland Market and J.C. Penny. Sina loved Jesus and was a member of the Gospel Mission Church. She loved to read, play bass guitar and sing. She enjoyed painting and crafts. She loved to give her grandchildren a bath in the sink and spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Lisa Ann Gibbs; Great-grandchildren, Carter Gibbs and Tauryn Gilmore; Siblings, Joseph and Kenneth Masterson.

Sina is survived by her husband, James Wesley Coomer whom she married on October 20, 1954 celebrating 64 years of marriage; Son, Scott Wesley Coomer and his wife, Peggy of Rockport, IN; Daughter, Pamela Sue Murphy and her husband, John of Rockport, IN; Son, Timothy Lee Coomer and his wife, Michelle of Rockport, IN; Son-in-law, Jimmie D. Gibbs of Rockport, IN; Grandchildren, Brian Payne, Derek Coomer, Lauren Mitchell, Jennifer Gibbs, Zach Gibbs, Emily Gilmore, Damon Cutrell, Wes Coomer, MaKayla Murphy, and Leana Gunn; Great-grandchildren, Amanda, Colby, Dawson, JaQuar, Tate, Talyn, Taitan, Faith, Abigail, Kloi, Cory, Raylin, Taylor, Trenity, Wesley, Kayliee, and Kinsli; Siblings, Berlin Masterson, Jo Masterson, Pat Lashley, and Sally Hankins; Many extended family and friends.

Services are 10 A.M. Friday, April 5, 2019 at the Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana with Pastor Tim Coomer officiating. Burial is in James Parker Cemetery in Hatfield, Indiana.

Visitation is from 2 P.M. until 8 P.M. Thursday, April 4, 2019 and from 8 A.M. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Nancy Young and Misty Terry of Spencer County Hospice and encourage memorial contributions be made to the Spencer County Hospice Association.

527 Main St

Rockport , IN 47635

(812) 649-4546

