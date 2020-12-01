1/1
Ada Riley Metts
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ada's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

A Taylorsville resident, Mrs. Ada Riley Metts, age 77, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020, at Baptist Health Louisville. She was born August 16, 1943, in Littcarr, to the late Robert and Maggie Reynolds Riley. She grew up in LaGrange and resided there until meeting a Navy veteran and love of her life, James Arthur Metts Jr. Mrs. Metts was a retired employee of the Spencer County Elementary School cafeteria, a member of Briar Ridge Christian Church, loved country music and spending time with her great-grandchildren.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Arthur Metts Jr.; daughter, Linda Metts; and brothers, Ed, Delbert and Albert Riley.

She is survived by her grandchildren, Brandon (Desiree) Metts of Lexington, Michael Metts, Jaimes (Brittney) Metts, both of Louisville; great-grandchildren, Penelope, Esther, Adeline, Hendrix and Anthony; brother, Elbert (Ada) Riley of LaGrange; as well as numerous nieces; nephews; in-laws; and cousins.

Funeral services for Mrs. Ada Riley Metts will be private. Internment will be in Valley Cemetery. The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Spencer Magnet on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home
101 Reasor Avenue
Taylorsville, KY 40071
(502) 477-8134
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved