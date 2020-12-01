

A Taylorsville resident, Mrs. Ada Riley Metts, age 77, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020, at Baptist Health Louisville. She was born August 16, 1943, in Littcarr, to the late Robert and Maggie Reynolds Riley. She grew up in LaGrange and resided there until meeting a Navy veteran and love of her life, James Arthur Metts Jr. Mrs. Metts was a retired employee of the Spencer County Elementary School cafeteria, a member of Briar Ridge Christian Church, loved country music and spending time with her great-grandchildren.



Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Arthur Metts Jr.; daughter, Linda Metts; and brothers, Ed, Delbert and Albert Riley.



She is survived by her grandchildren, Brandon (Desiree) Metts of Lexington, Michael Metts, Jaimes (Brittney) Metts, both of Louisville; great-grandchildren, Penelope, Esther, Adeline, Hendrix and Anthony; brother, Elbert (Ada) Riley of LaGrange; as well as numerous nieces; nephews; in-laws; and cousins.



Funeral services for Mrs. Ada Riley Metts will be private. Internment will be in Valley Cemetery. The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

