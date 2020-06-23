

Alice Ann Hutson, 79, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend was at home surrounded by family when she went home to be with the Lord on June 20, 2020. The daughter of the late Bruce and Marguerite Harper, Alice was born on her grandmother's farm near Washington Court House, OH on February 23, 1941. She married Don Hutson, her devoted husband of 60 wonderful years, on August 29, 1959. Alice was full of life and knew how to celebrate. Entrepreneurs, she and Don, succeeded in several businesses. Creative and adventurous, Alice loved spending time with family and enjoyed cooking, writing, scrapbooking, travel, and creating greeting cards.



Preceded in death by her sister, Christine Williamson, Alice is survived by her husband, Don, and their children, Randy (Martha) Hutson, Cricket (John) Chisholm, and Lisa (Bill) Bennett; six grandchildren, Jonathan (Ashley) Chisholm, Camille (Christian) Graeber, Matthew Chisholm, Samuel Hutson, Noah Hutson, and Don Bennett.



A celebration of her life will be held at First Baptist Fisherville, date and time to be determined.

