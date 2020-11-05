1/
Angelia Begiebing
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Angelia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Angelia Begiebing, 29, of Louisville, died on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at her residence.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Marshall and Jean Thompson; and Paternal grandfather, Emil Begiebing.

Her survivors include her parents, David and Lori Begiebing of Fisherville; paternal grandmother, Barbara Begiebing of Jacksonville, VT; and her companion, Justin Carter of Louisville.

Funeral services were private with the Reverend Chance McConnell officiating. Interment was in Valley Cemetery in Taylorsville.

Visitation was from 5 p.m., until 7 p.m., Thursday, October 29, 2020, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Spencer Magnet on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hall-Taylor Funeral Home
52 West Main Street
Taylorsville, KY 40071
502-477-1655
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved