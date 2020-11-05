

Angelia Begiebing, 29, of Louisville, died on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at her residence.



She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Marshall and Jean Thompson; and Paternal grandfather, Emil Begiebing.



Her survivors include her parents, David and Lori Begiebing of Fisherville; paternal grandmother, Barbara Begiebing of Jacksonville, VT; and her companion, Justin Carter of Louisville.



Funeral services were private with the Reverend Chance McConnell officiating. Interment was in Valley Cemetery in Taylorsville.



Visitation was from 5 p.m., until 7 p.m., Thursday, October 29, 2020, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville.



Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville.

