A Taylorsville resident, Ms. Ann Luella "Momma Ann" Pope, age 80, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019, at Baptist Health in Louisville. She was the former Ann Luella Grundy, born June 15, 1939, in Nelson County to the late Daniel and Luella Keene Grundy Sr. She was a homemaker and a member of First Baptist Church of Taylorsville. Momma Ann loved riding, talking and socializing, and she never met a stranger.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Eugene, Carlos, Robert "Bob", and Dan Grundy Jr.; and a grandson, Demarcus Downs.
She is survived by daughters, Renita (Charles) Wakefield of Taylorsville, Melinda "Duck" (Donald) Bowens of Shelbyville; son, Roy (Ericka) Pope Jr. of Taylorsville; sisters, Margaret Tingle and Shirley Murphy, both of Taylorsville; grandchildren, Daniel Wakefield, Charlissa Wakefield, Tiffany O'Bryan, Roshona Pope; and great grandchildren, Jayceon Overall, Amari Manica, Dasani Ham, and Bayleigh Downs. A host of nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.
Funeral services for Ms. Ann Luella "Momma Ann" Pope were held at 1 p.m., Friday, October 11, 2019, at the Taylorsville Second Baptist Church. Bro. Chance McConnell officiated. Interment was in Bloomfield Cemetery.
Visitation was Thursday from 4 - 8 p.m. at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville. Additional visitation was Friday at the church from 9 a.m. until time of funeral services. Arrangements were entrusted to the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home.
Published in The Spencer Magnet on Oct. 16, 2019