Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Luella "Momma Ann" Pope. View Sign Service Information Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home 101 Reasor Avenue Taylorsville , KY 40071 (502)-477-8134 Send Flowers Obituary



A Taylorsville resident, Ms. Ann Luella "Momma Ann" Pope, age 80, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019, at Baptist Health in Louisville. She was the former Ann Luella Grundy, born June 15, 1939, in Nelson County to the late Daniel and Luella Keene Grundy Sr. She was a homemaker and a member of First Baptist Church of Taylorsville. Momma Ann loved riding, talking and socializing, and she never met a stranger.



Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Eugene, Carlos, Robert "Bob", and Dan Grundy Jr.; and a grandson, Demarcus Downs.



She is survived by daughters, Renita (Charles) Wakefield of Taylorsville, Melinda "Duck" (Donald) Bowens of Shelbyville; son, Roy (Ericka) Pope Jr. of Taylorsville; sisters, Margaret Tingle and Shirley Murphy, both of Taylorsville; grandchildren, Daniel Wakefield, Charlissa Wakefield, Tiffany O'Bryan, Roshona Pope; and great grandchildren, Jayceon Overall, Amari Manica, Dasani Ham, and Bayleigh Downs. A host of nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.



Funeral services for Ms. Ann Luella "Momma Ann" Pope were held at 1 p.m., Friday, October 11, 2019, at the Taylorsville Second Baptist Church. Bro. Chance McConnell officiated. Interment was in Bloomfield Cemetery.



Visitation was Thursday from 4 - 8 p.m. at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville. Additional visitation was Friday at the church from 9 a.m. until time of funeral services. Arrangements were entrusted to the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home.

A Taylorsville resident, Ms. Ann Luella "Momma Ann" Pope, age 80, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019, at Baptist Health in Louisville. She was the former Ann Luella Grundy, born June 15, 1939, in Nelson County to the late Daniel and Luella Keene Grundy Sr. She was a homemaker and a member of First Baptist Church of Taylorsville. Momma Ann loved riding, talking and socializing, and she never met a stranger.Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Eugene, Carlos, Robert "Bob", and Dan Grundy Jr.; and a grandson, Demarcus Downs.She is survived by daughters, Renita (Charles) Wakefield of Taylorsville, Melinda "Duck" (Donald) Bowens of Shelbyville; son, Roy (Ericka) Pope Jr. of Taylorsville; sisters, Margaret Tingle and Shirley Murphy, both of Taylorsville; grandchildren, Daniel Wakefield, Charlissa Wakefield, Tiffany O'Bryan, Roshona Pope; and great grandchildren, Jayceon Overall, Amari Manica, Dasani Ham, and Bayleigh Downs. A host of nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.Funeral services for Ms. Ann Luella "Momma Ann" Pope were held at 1 p.m., Friday, October 11, 2019, at the Taylorsville Second Baptist Church. Bro. Chance McConnell officiated. Interment was in Bloomfield Cemetery.Visitation was Thursday from 4 - 8 p.m. at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville. Additional visitation was Friday at the church from 9 a.m. until time of funeral services. Arrangements were entrusted to the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home. Published in The Spencer Magnet on Oct. 16, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Spencer Magnet Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close