A Taylorsville resident, Mr. Archie Clay Daugherty, age 96, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Hillcreek Rehabilitation and Care in Louisville. He was born October 5, 1923, in Ohio County to the late Preston Green and Dade Smith Daugherty. He was a retired employee of Bob Hook Chevrolet where he was an auto body repairman, was a United States Army Veteran of WWII and was a member of Plum Creek Baptist Church.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Edna Faukerson, Effie Hook, Joyce Ann Daugherty, Delcie Castell; and brothers, Wesley, Roy and Carl Daugherty.
He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Rena Woodcock Daugherty; daughters, Joyce Faye (Charlie) Shylock of Beverly Hills, FL, Deborah Lynn (Charles) Vittitoe of Louisville; son, Paul (Nancy) Daugherty of Taylorsville; sister, Emma Despain of Scottsburg, IN; grandchildren, Tony (Kendra) Vittitoe, Clay (Lauren) Daugherty, Michael Vittitoe, Abbey Daugherty; and great-grandchildren, Samuel and Elizabeth Vittitoe.
Funeral services for Mr. Archie Clay Daugherty will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the Plum Creek Baptist Church Building Fund. The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home of Taylorsville was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Spencer Magnet on May 6, 2020