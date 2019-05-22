Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hall-Taylor Funeral Home 52 West Main Street Taylorsville , KY 40071 (502)-477-1655 Visitation 12:00 PM - 8:00 PM Hall-Taylor Funeral Home 52 West Main Street Taylorsville , KY 40071 View Map Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:45 PM Elk Creek Baptist Church 5734 Elk Creek Road Taylorsville , KY View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Elk Creek Baptist Church 5734 Elk Creek Road Taylorsville , KY View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Ardia Herndon, 85, of Taylorsville, died on Friday, May 10, 2019, at Signature Healthcare of Spencer County. Born in Spencer County, she was the daughter of the late Ollie James and Annie Gertrude Truax Edwards, and the widow of the late Leon "Bill" Herndon.



She was a member of the Elk Creek Baptist Church, where she formerly taught Vacation Bible School and served on the kitchen committee. A farmer and homemaker, she also taught basket weaving for over thirty-three years. The founder and past president of both the Kentucky Basket Association and the Bluegrass Basket Guild, her memberships also included the Waterford Homemakers, the Spencer County Quilt Club, and the Spencer County Garden Club. She was also a lifetime member of the Spencer County Fair Board.



In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three grandchildren, Melissa Whitfield, Hannah Herndon, and Eric Whitfield.



A loving and devoted mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother, survivors include her daughter, Sharon Whitfield; husband, Junior, of Elizabethtown; sons, Darrell Herndon and his wife, Jill, and Scott Herndon and his wife, Debbie, all of Taylorsville; sisters, Lottie Miller of Taylorsville and Lillie Shelburne of Bloomfield; grandchildren, Chris Herndon and his wife, Nicole, Heather Kingsolver and her husband, Thad, Danielle Anderson and her husband, Christopher, Kelly Herndon, and Emily Herndon; and great-grandchildren, Collin Herndon, Griffin Kingsolver, Grayson Kingsolver, Lillie Anderson, Hannah Anderson, and Ella Anderson. A good and faithful friend to many, she always believed that a "good friend is like a warm quilt wrapped around the heart," and she is also survived by numerous friends.



Funeral services were conducted at 2 p.m., Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at the Elk Creek Baptist Church, with the Reverend Kenny Jackson and the Reverend Bill Dunning officiating. Interment was in Valley Cemetery in Taylorsville.



Visitation was from 12 p.m., until 8 p.m., Monday, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Elk Creek Baptist Church, 5734 Elk Creek Road, Taylorsville, Kentucky 40071.



