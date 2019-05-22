Ardia Herndon

Guest Book
  •  
    - Linda Williams
  • "I have a lot of great memories with my sister at basket..."
  • "I am so sorry for you loss. I was blessed to have her as a..."
    - Karen Wilson
  • "I would like to offer my condolences to the Herndon Family...."
    - Helen Hollingsworth
Service Information
Hall-Taylor Funeral Home
52 West Main Street
Taylorsville, KY
40071
(502)-477-1655
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hall-Taylor Funeral Home
52 West Main Street
Taylorsville, KY 40071
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:45 PM
Elk Creek Baptist Church
5734 Elk Creek Road
Taylorsville, KY
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Elk Creek Baptist Church
5734 Elk Creek Road
Taylorsville, KY
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers


Ardia Herndon, 85, of Taylorsville, died on Friday, May 10, 2019, at Signature Healthcare of Spencer County. Born in Spencer County, she was the daughter of the late Ollie James and Annie Gertrude Truax Edwards, and the widow of the late Leon "Bill" Herndon.

She was a member of the Elk Creek Baptist Church, where she formerly taught Vacation Bible School and served on the kitchen committee. A farmer and homemaker, she also taught basket weaving for over thirty-three years. The founder and past president of both the Kentucky Basket Association and the Bluegrass Basket Guild, her memberships also included the Waterford Homemakers, the Spencer County Quilt Club, and the Spencer County Garden Club. She was also a lifetime member of the Spencer County Fair Board.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three grandchildren, Melissa Whitfield, Hannah Herndon, and Eric Whitfield.

A loving and devoted mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother, survivors include her daughter, Sharon Whitfield; husband, Junior, of Elizabethtown; sons, Darrell Herndon and his wife, Jill, and Scott Herndon and his wife, Debbie, all of Taylorsville; sisters, Lottie Miller of Taylorsville and Lillie Shelburne of Bloomfield; grandchildren, Chris Herndon and his wife, Nicole, Heather Kingsolver and her husband, Thad, Danielle Anderson and her husband, Christopher, Kelly Herndon, and Emily Herndon; and great-grandchildren, Collin Herndon, Griffin Kingsolver, Grayson Kingsolver, Lillie Anderson, Hannah Anderson, and Ella Anderson. A good and faithful friend to many, she always believed that a "good friend is like a warm quilt wrapped around the heart," and she is also survived by numerous friends.

Funeral services were conducted at 2 p.m., Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at the Elk Creek Baptist Church, with the Reverend Kenny Jackson and the Reverend Bill Dunning officiating. Interment was in Valley Cemetery in Taylorsville.

Visitation was from 12 p.m., until 8 p.m., Monday, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Elk Creek Baptist Church, 5734 Elk Creek Road, Taylorsville, Kentucky 40071.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville, and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Spencer Magnet on May 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.