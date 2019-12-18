Barbara Jean Hardin, 66, of Cox's Creek, returned to the Lord on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at her home. She was the former Barbara Noel, an employee of Integrity Tool and Mold, and a faithful member of Riverview Baptist Church. Barbara graduated from Taylorsville High School in 1971, she loved reading, watching the hummingbirds, and traveling.
She was preceded in death by her father, James Edward Noel; and brother, Jerry Noel.
Barbara is survived by her loving husband of nearly 48 years, Roger Thomas "Tommy" Hardin; daughters, Julie Hardin and Jennifer Gray (Brad); mother, Betty Noel; brothers, Eddie, Terry, and Lonnie Noel; along with four beloved grandchildren, Griffin Hourigan, Layla Summitt, Drew and Ollie Gray.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Saturday at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home with burial following in Big Springs Cemtery, Bloomfield. Friends visited from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday and after 9 a.m. Saturday.
Published in The Spencer Magnet on Dec. 18, 2019