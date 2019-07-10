A Shelbyville resident, Mrs. Betty Annette Wright Strong, age 85, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Jewish Hospital in Shelbyville. She was born April 29, 1934, in Munfordville to the late John and Louise Rucker Wright. Betty worked alongside her husband, Dr. Ben Strong, as well as her son, Dr. James Strong, at their dental office in Taylorsville.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Ben L. Strong; and brother, John Robert Wright.
She is survived by her daughter, Ann (Stephen) Coleman of Finchville; sons, Bill (Lisa) Strong of Lexington, Joe Strong, James Strong, both of Taylorsville; as well as grandchildren, Christiana, Dean and Alaina Coleman, and John and Daniel Strong.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, July 8, 2019, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville.
Visitation was Sunday from 3 - 6 p.m. The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Spencer Magnet on July 10, 2019