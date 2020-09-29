1/1
Betty D. (Ashby) Marksbury
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Betty D. Marksbury, 78, of Cox's Creek returned to the Lord on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Baptist Health. She was the former Betty Ashby, a retired bus driver for the Spencer County School Systems, a member of Riverview Baptist Church, where she served as a former youth director, church pianist, and taught choir. Betty had a great love of music. She was a former member of Sweet Adelaines, a division of the Derby City Chorus, and gave private piano lessons at her home.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Marksbury; parents, Earl and Teresa Pulliam Ashby; and sister, Margaret White.

Betty is survived by her sons, Greg and Tony Marksbury; daughter, Cindy Pile; brothers, Charles and Gerald Ashby; sisters, Jean Roggenkamp, Grace Keeling, and Bonnie Lewis; grandchildren, Justin Pile, Andrew Pile, Nick Marksbury, and Brett Marksbury; and three great-grandchildren, Annslee, Tristan, and Chase Marksbury.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home with burial following in Maple Grove Cemetery.

Friends visited from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday and after 9 a.m. Saturday.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Spencer Magnet on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Funeral
11:00 AM
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Burial
Maple Grove Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
(502) 538-4228
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 20, 2020
she was a very nice person. i like talking to her. she gave me fudge she made for the holidays. i will miss her.
eddie goodlett
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved