

Betty D. Marksbury, 78, of Cox's Creek returned to the Lord on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Baptist Health. She was the former Betty Ashby, a retired bus driver for the Spencer County School Systems, a member of Riverview Baptist Church, where she served as a former youth director, church pianist, and taught choir. Betty had a great love of music. She was a former member of Sweet Adelaines, a division of the Derby City Chorus, and gave private piano lessons at her home.



She was preceded in death by her husband, William Marksbury; parents, Earl and Teresa Pulliam Ashby; and sister, Margaret White.



Betty is survived by her sons, Greg and Tony Marksbury; daughter, Cindy Pile; brothers, Charles and Gerald Ashby; sisters, Jean Roggenkamp, Grace Keeling, and Bonnie Lewis; grandchildren, Justin Pile, Andrew Pile, Nick Marksbury, and Brett Marksbury; and three great-grandchildren, Annslee, Tristan, and Chase Marksbury.



Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home with burial following in Maple Grove Cemetery.



Friends visited from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday and after 9 a.m. Saturday.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store