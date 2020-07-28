Betty Jean Dotson Fields, 82, of Taylorsville, died on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Baptist Health Louisville. Born in Spencer County, she was the daughter of the late Charles Sherman and Dorothy Wood Shelburne Dotson and the widow of Chester Lucas Fields.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Charles Edward Hawkins, Jr.
Her survivors include her children, Roxy Thompson of Taylorsville, Danny Hawkins of West Point, Ricky Hawkins of Taylorsville, Missy Gore (Melvin) of Taylorsville, Chester Thomas Fields (Sherry) of West Point, and Troy D. Fields (Karen) of Louisville; 13 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
A private funeral service was conducted with the Reverend Chad Goodlett officiating. Interment was in the Valley Cemetery in Taylorsville.
Visitation was held from 11 a.m., until 2:45 p.m., Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville.