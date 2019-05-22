Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ratterman Funeral Home 12900 Shelbyville Road Louisville , KY 40243 (502)-244-3305 Visitation 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM Ratterman Funeral Home 12900 Shelbyville Road Louisville , KY 40243 View Map Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Ratterman Funeral Home 12900 Shelbyville Road Louisville , KY 40243 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Ratterman Funeral Home 12900 Shelbyville Road Louisville , KY 40243 View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Betty Sue Gibson Hall, passed away on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital with her family by her side.



She was born October 27, 1950, in Kay Jay, KY a rural town in Knox County, a daughter to Luther R. Gibson and Aline Burnett Gibson.



Betty Sue was employed by Jefferson County Public Schools as an administrative assistant in the publications department for over 20 years. She was a member of Southeast Christian Church but had recently attended Plum Creek Baptist Church in Taylorsville.



Betty Sue was a loving wife, mother, and was devoted to her family. Jim, her husband, of 50 years, her children, and grandchildren, who called her "Nanny" were her greatest joys in life.



In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by a brother, Bobby R. Gibson, Sr.



Along with her husband, she is also survived by two children, Chris Hall and Heather R. Peters-Fernandes (Bobby); grandchildren, Austin M. Peters (Jalei), Sara R. Hall, Logan S. Peters and Evan C. Hall. She also leaves behind her siblings, Shirley F. Gray (Carlos), Elizabeth A. Parker (Joe), Billy E. Gibson (Sue) and Carolyn L. Gordon (Michael).



Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville, followed by burial in Crosswater Gardens Cemetery, Louisville.



The family accepted visitors from 2-8 p.m. Friday, May 17, 2019, and from 11 a.m. until time of services at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.

