A Taylorsville resident, Mrs. Beulah Mae Richardson, age 86, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Signature Healthcare of Spencer County. She was born January 22, 1934, in Nicholas County, to the late James Russell and Lydia Frances Hurst McKee. She was a homemaker and a member of First Baptist Church of Taylorsville where she was active in Sunday school and Dare to Care. She was also a volunteer for Love Thy Neighbor and was a member of the WMU. Mrs. Richardson was a hard worker who loved gardening and cooking and would generously give food to anyone who needed it.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Ernest Wilson Hardin.
She is survived by her son, Junior Hardin of Taylorsville; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services for Mrs. Beulah Mae Richardson will be private. The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home of Taylorsville was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Spencer Magnet on May 11, 2020