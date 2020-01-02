

Billie Sherman Smith, Sr., 84, of Shelbyville, formerly of Taylorsville, died on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at his residence. A native of Taylorsville, he was the son of the late Lorenza and Zelma Mae Derringer Smith.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Lee Smith; and son, William Martin "Marty" Carey.



His survivors include his children, Pamela Ann Anderson and her husband, Pat, of Shepherdsville, Cynthia "Cindy" Lee Pearcy and her husband, Alan, of Marion, Arkansas, Billie Sherman Smith, Jr., and his wife, Kim, of Turrell, Texas, Jeffrey Scott Smith of Louisville, Laura Kay Colyer and her husband, David, of Shelbyville, and Kenneth Wayne "Buddy" Carey and his wife, Jeannie, of Senatobia, Mississippi; 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.



Funeral services were conducted at 2 p.m., Saturday, December 28, 2019, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville. Reverend Lorenza Neal officiated. Interment was in Valley Cemetery in Taylorsville.



Visitation was from 11 a.m., until 1:45 p.m., Saturday, December 28, 2019, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville. Arrangements were entrusted to the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville.