Billie Susan Slucher McCarty Williams, 67, of Taylorsville, died on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at her residence. Born in Shelbyville and a lifelong resident of Taylorsville, she was the daughter of the late William Horace and Mary Louise Moore Slucher and the widow of Richard McCarty and Jim J. Williams. A member of the First Baptist Church of Taylorsville, she also attended the Plum Creek Baptist Church. For many years she was a cosmetologist, working at the Beauty Hut in Taylorsville, and later at Super Cuts and Cardinal Clippers. Upon retiring as a hairdresser, she obtained her realtor's license and worked as a realtor with Elk Creek Realty. Very family oriented, she looked forward to every opportunity to spend with her family. She enjoyed camping and spending time on the Green River Lake. She was also a diehard fan of the University of Kentucky Wildcats.
In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by her sister, Joyce Butts.
A loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, her survivors include her daughter, Stacey Crenshaw and her husband, Jim, of Taylorsville; son, Brent McCarty of Taylorsville; sister, Jeanie Smith also of Taylorsville; grandchildren, Joseph Crenshaw and his wife, Kristen, and Katelyn Crenshaw, all of Taylorsville; and great-grandson, Liam Crenshaw.
A private funeral service was conducted with the Reverend Jon Rohr and the Reverend Joe Marshall officiating. Interment was in the Valley Cemetery in Taylorsville.
Visitation was from 4 p.m., until 8 p.m., Saturday, August 1, 2020, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the American Cancer Society
, 1640 Lyndon Farm Court, Suite 104, Louisville, Kentucky 40223. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville, and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.