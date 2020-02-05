Bobby Joe Norton, 65, of Taylorsville, died on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at his residence. Born in Louisville, he was the son of Mary Elizabeth Hager Norton and the late Joseph Eugene Norton.
Survivors include his mother, Mary Elizabeth Norton of Taylorsville; a sister; and 3 brothers.
Funeral services were conducted at 2 p.m., Friday, January 31, 2020, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville. Reverend Louie Baker and the Reverend Bobby Rogers officiated. Interment was in the Valley Cemetery in Taylorsville.
Visitation was from 12 noon until 1:45 p.m., Friday, January 31, 2020, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville.
Published in The Spencer Magnet on Feb. 5, 2020