Obituary Guest Book View Sign

A Taylorsville resident, Miss Brandi Leigh Barker, age 19, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019, at her residence, after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer. She was born November 3, 1999, in LaGrange, to Diana Woosley and Dwayne Barker. Brandi was a 2018 graduate of Spencer County High School where she was a member of National Honor Society and Beta Club. She attended Eastern Kentucky University, was a member of Spencer Christian Church, loved to play the trumpet, and was proud to be an aunt.



She is survived by her mother and step-father, Diana and Michael Vuick of Taylorsville; father and step-mother, Dwayne and Kimberly Barker of Boston; brothers, Chris (Casey) Barker of Louisville, Michael Vuick, Nicholas Vuick, both of Taylorsville, Travis Jones, Jason (Megan) Jones, both of Boston; maternal grandmother, Betty Woosley-Lykins of Crestwood; step-paternal grandparents, Rodney and Sue Vuick of Taylorsville; and 2 nieces, Claire and Corrine Barker.



Funeral services for Miss Brandi Leigh Barker will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at the Spencer Christian Church. Bro. Kevin Dockery will officiate. Interment will be in Valley Cemetery.



Visitation was Tuesday from 3 - 8 p.m. at Spencer Christian Church and also will be on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until time of the funeral service. The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Ovarian Awareness of Kentucky at



A Taylorsville resident, Miss Brandi Leigh Barker, age 19, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019, at her residence, after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer. She was born November 3, 1999, in LaGrange, to Diana Woosley and Dwayne Barker. Brandi was a 2018 graduate of Spencer County High School where she was a member of National Honor Society and Beta Club. She attended Eastern Kentucky University, was a member of Spencer Christian Church, loved to play the trumpet, and was proud to be an aunt.She is survived by her mother and step-father, Diana and Michael Vuick of Taylorsville; father and step-mother, Dwayne and Kimberly Barker of Boston; brothers, Chris (Casey) Barker of Louisville, Michael Vuick, Nicholas Vuick, both of Taylorsville, Travis Jones, Jason (Megan) Jones, both of Boston; maternal grandmother, Betty Woosley-Lykins of Crestwood; step-paternal grandparents, Rodney and Sue Vuick of Taylorsville; and 2 nieces, Claire and Corrine Barker.Funeral services for Miss Brandi Leigh Barker will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at the Spencer Christian Church. Bro. Kevin Dockery will officiate. Interment will be in Valley Cemetery.Visitation was Tuesday from 3 - 8 p.m. at Spencer Christian Church and also will be on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until time of the funeral service. The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Ovarian Awareness of Kentucky at www.oakky.org. The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home of Taylorsville is in charge of arrangements. Funeral Home Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home

101 Reasor Avenue

Taylorsville , KY 40071

(502) 477-8134 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Spencer Magnet on Feb. 27, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Spencer Magnet Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close